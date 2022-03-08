Lagway earns honor after Texas State shines at Wildcat Invitational

Senior first baseman Samara Lagway was voted the Sun Belt Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday after helping Texas State go 4-1 at the Wildcat Invitational over the weekend in Tuscon, Ariz.

“I could not be prouder of this young lady,” head coach Ricci Woodard said in a statement. “Samara has fought so hard for this success, and we could not be happier for her.”

After taking wins over Loyola-Chicago and North Dakota on Friday, the Bobcats fell in a nail-biter on Saturday to No. 9 Arizona, 11-10, which ended with a walk-off RBI single for the Wildcats. Lagway finished the game going 2-4 at the plate, batting in four runs for the maroon and gold in the loss.

Texas State rebounded the next day with a pair of victories over Boise State and Iowa State. The Bobcats began with a strong first inning against the Broncos. Senior catcher Cat Crenek singled through the left side to get on base. Junior second baseman Sara Vanderford and sophomore left fielder Anna Jones followed it up with a walk each to load the bases. Sophomore shortstop Claire Ginder singled to first base to score Crenek and Vanderford and move Jones to third base. Lagway and graduate third baseman Dani Elder each drew another pair of walks to earn a free run, scoring Jones and going up 3-0.

Boise State picked up runs in the top of the second and fifth frames to cut it to 3-2. But Texas State put the game away with another three-run inning in the bottom of the sixth. Lagway led off hammering the first pitch she saw and sending it over the centerfield fence for a solo home run. Freshman centerfielder Ciara Trahan, senior right fielder Kylie George and Crenek each swung for singles, sending Trahan across the plate. George and Crenek pulled off a double steal and Vanderford scored George in the next at-bat with an RBI single through the left side.

The Broncos were held scoreless in the seventh, suffering the 6-2 loss. Freshman right-handed pitcher Presley Glende (2-1) received the win, giving up three walks with no hits and no runs in 2.0 innings of work. Sophomore RHP Jessica Mullins earned her first save of the season, keeping the bases clean while striking out three during the final two frames.

The maroon and gold got off to another hot start against the Cyclones in the second game of the day. Vanderford drew a walk in the top of the first inning, then advanced to second on a passed ball. Jones fired a double down the left field line to bring Vanderford across the dish. Ginder got another single to drop in right field to score Jones and go up 2-0.

The Bobcats loaded the bases in the top of the second and Vanderford brought in another two runs with a single to take a 4-0 lead. Mullins (6-5) pitched the entire game, surrendering nine hits and three runs while striking out seven, earning the win in the 4-3 victory.

Lagway finished the week playing in seven games and going 8-18 at the plate, swinging for two doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs and reaching home plate twice. She also added 33 putouts at first base with a 1.000 fielding percentage. The Willis native’s Player of the Week honor is the first of her career and first for a Texas State player this season.

The Bobcats (11-6) now turn their attention to Texas A&M (14-5), taking on the Aggies on Wednesday in College Station at 6 p.m.