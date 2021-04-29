Larry Teis stepping down as Texas State Director of Athletics

Texas State Director of Athletics Larry Teis is stepping down from his position on Aug. 31, the school announced Thursday. University President Denise Trauth announced the news in an email sent to the school’s faculty and staff.

“I appreciate Larry for his leadership and loyalty to Texas State and I appreciate his willingness to play a significant role in the department during this time of transition,” Trauth said in a statement.

Teis will move into a new role at the university as the Special Assistant to the President for Athletics for one year. Don Coryell, who serves as Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations, will assume the role of interim athletic director on Sept. 1.

“Dr. Trauth and I began discussing my health situation last year and decided when Texas State resumes normal operations after COVID-19, it will be the perfect time for a change,” Teis said. “I have been dealing with a worsening back problem, and it will be difficult for me to travel to conferences and NCAA meetings, attend athletics contests on the road, and to be present at all university and athletic functions. Because I love this university and the Department of Athletics, I want what is best for the program, and it is time to make a leadership change.

“Don has been with me from day one and has been loyal to Texas State. He has a tremendous work ethic and is well respected by our staff, coaches, former athletes, alumni, and donors.”

Teis joined Texas State’s staff as Associate Director of Athletics for External Operations in 1999 and was promoted to Director of Athletics in 2004. In his 17 years as head of the athletics department, he transitioned Texas State from the FCS Southland Conference to the FBS Western Athletic Conference in 2012 and the Sun Belt Conference in 2013. In each of the last four years, Texas State has ranked as one of the top two programs in the Sun Belt and received the Vic Bubas Cup in 2019 for the best overall athletics department in the league.

Coryell took over Teis’ former position in 2004 and was responsible for the school’s “marketing and promotional campaigns, ticket sales and operations, several suite accounts, facilities and game operations, university licensing, corporate partnerships, and community relations.”

“I am incredibly grateful to President Trauth for trusting in me and giving me this amazing opportunity, and to Dr. Teis and our coaches and staff for their support,” Coryell said. “I am truly humbled. I am fortunate to be surrounded by great people who do great work, and I will work tirelessly to support them. Athletics has always been my passion. As a former intercollegiate basketball player, I understand the challenges and sacrifices required of our student-athletes. My primary focus will be to serve them -- to help them be successful, while also elevating our athletics program. I am determined to help Texas State live up to the high expectations of our athletic alumni, coaches, student body, donors, alumni, and fans.”