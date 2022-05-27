LBJ Museum golf tournament held at Plum Creek

The Lyndon Baines Johnson Museum of San Marcos celebrated the 19th Annual Ted Breihan Open Golf Tournament recently at the Plum Creek Golf Course with 14 teams enjoying a warm spring day.

First place was won by the team sponsored by Linebarger Goggin Blair & Sampson, Attorneys at Law. Players included Bill Rodger, Vicente Perez, Lupe Carbajal, and Todd Crosby.

They edged out the First Lockhart National Bank team with Josh Cox, Dylan Wald, Jim Sherwood and Gil Hodges in second place. Placing third was team No. 22 from Bobcat Golf Range with Gary Wiliams, Denny Willialms, Bones Williams, and Bucky Smith.

Other teams competing in the tournament were those sponsored by Germer Insurance, Premier Cuts, Texas State University, Carbajal Associates, Ted Breihan Electric, San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, Ed Mihalkannin, USA Softball of Texas, Frost Bank and Elliott Electric Supply, Inc.

“We were very pleased at the response to this year’s LBJ Museum of San Marcos Ted Breihan Memorial Golf Tournament,” said Wayne Kraemer, Museum President. “We want to thank all of the teams that entered, our sponsors, and Plum Creek for making it a wonderful event. It was an especially sentimental tournament for us this year, since both Ted and Frances Breihan have passed since our last tournament.”

This year’s hole sponsors included Frost Bank, Greater San Marcos Partnership, Carmel Imel, Ed Mihalkannin, Texas State Political Science Department, Texas State University, First Lockhart National Bank, Melissa Millicam, Ted Breihan Electric and John & Chole Navarrette.

The event also featured raffle items generously donated by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Pluckers, AquaBrew, Alpine Haus Restaurant, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Root Cellar, Loop ‘n Lil’s, Montana Mike’s Steakhouse, Kyle Chiropractic Clinic, Dripping Springs Distilling, Casa Maria Restaurant, Tiff’s Treats, Twin Liquors and Cigar Vault. Mochas and Javas and Chick-Fil-A donated breakfast treats.

A founder of the LBJ Museum and the tournament’s namesake, Ted Breihan, passed away in December 2021. He was a community leader in San Marcos for many decades. A 1953 graduate of Texas State University, he established the Ted Breihan Electric Company, operated today by his son, Stacy Breihan. He served on the San Marcos City Council from 1974-80. Mr. Breihan volunteered for many community organizations, including Southside Community Center, the Scheib Center, the United Methodist Church and served on the LBJ Museum Board of Directors from 2000 to 2014. The museum is proud to have their annual tournament carry his name in his honor: the Ted Breihan Open Golf Tournament.

The LBJ Museum, located at 131 N. Guadalupe Street in downtown San Marcos, features exhibits honoring President Lyndon Johnson, who graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University) in 1930. The museum is open free to the public Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Private tours and facility rentals are also available. For more information, contact Debby Butler, Museum Manager, at 512-353-3300.