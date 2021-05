Meg Leman, a senior from Austin, took second place in the 300-meter hurdles at the TAPPS state 4A meet in Waco on April 30. Meg had previously taken first place at both the district and regional meets to qualify for state. She is pictured with track coach Glenn Davis. Meg joined five other SMA athletes who competed at the state meet: Wilson Guenther, Conner Irwin, Emily Glosson, Nmachi Emelogu-Obioma, and Ian Faris.