Lone Star NIL offers branding service for star in-state athletes

Lone Star NIL, LLC, today announced its official launch as a firstof- its-kind name, image and likeness program established exclusively for Texas-based collegiate student-athletes enrolled at in-state universities and colleges.

The launch represents the nation’s first-ever independent NIL program with a single statewide focus since collegiate NIL activity began in 2021. Lone Star NIL is owned by Southwest Sports Partners, LLC, an athletics consulting and events services agency based in Frisco.

Lone Star NIL encourages the enrollment, retention and graduation of homegrown academic and athletic talent at 116 Texas institutions of higher learning, ranging from NCAA Division I programs to the state’s numerous community colleges.

Once enrolled, regardless of in-state school choice, Texas-based student-athletes are eligible to register for the new fully independent, statewide NIL program.

By operating separately from collegiate institutions and athletic departments with zero connection to campus booster groups, Lone Star NIL can deliver on its primary focus of developing direct relationships between student-athletes and Texas- based companies and charitable organizations.

“While name, image and likeness opportunities have increased across the college sports landscape, most Texas student-athletes remain underserved by limited NIL options,” said Tom Burnett, president and CEO of Southwest Sports Partners and former NCAA Division 1 conference commissioner.

“We know many local students and parents want a better understanding of NIL, and at the same time, it’s clear that Texas businesses of all sizes could potentially benefit from getting more actively engaged in this exciting space.

So, that’s where Lone Star NIL comes in–providing a distinctive, firstof- its-kind program with extensive NIL opportunities, vital educational efforts, and meaningful corporate and community engagement, all of which will lead to rewarding NIL outcomes across the state.”

In addition to engaging with collegiate student-athletes, Lone Star NIL is actively pursuing business, education and technology partnerships ahead of the Fall 2023 semester.

The company is organizing and managing a wide variety of NIL activities throughout Texas at the local, regional and state levels.

This includes business and product endorsements, social media activations, personal appearances and autograph sessions, merchandising, athletic camps and high-level training, charitable and community service, and professional business internships and fellowships, among other opportunities.

Over the long term, by encouraging students to stay in Texas with a unique program focused only on in-state institutions, Lone Star NIL also hopes to play a role in populating and continually elevating the future Texas workforce with high-achieving student-athletes poised for lifelong personal and professional success.

To learn more about Lone Star NIL, visit www. LoneStarNIL.com or get connected by email at contact@lonestarnil.com.