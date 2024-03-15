Lugo’s grand slam lifts Bobcats over Houston Christian

The Bobcat bats came back alive as Texas State defeated the Houston Christian Huskies 12-6 in a much needed win before conference play.

Texas State pounded out 10 hits on the Huskies as Head Coach Steven Trout’s club improved to 9-8 overall.

“It’s about momentum, confidence and a little bit of everything,” Trout said. “That was the goal. Hopefully heading [into conference play] these guys feel better than we did heading into Tarleton last Tuesday. We got winning back in our blood and a taste of it in our mouths.” The Bobcats found themselves in trouble in the top of the first inning when the Huskies connected for a lead-off homer deep into right field giving Houston Christian a 1-0 lead.

HCU again scored in the first inning following a double steal with runners on the corners putting the Huskies up 2-0. But Texas State responded in the bottom of the first inning. Third baseman Aaron Lugo hit a two-run RBI double with the bases loaded to score Ryne Farber and Davis Powell tying the game at 2-2.

Following a strikeout, left fielder Daylan Pena loaded the base with a walk before right fielder Cade Manning forced a walk scoring another run for the Bobcats taking the lead at 3-2. Freshman first baseman Ethan Farris tacked on another run in the inning with a sac fly into deep right field to make it a 4-2 game. “That was key in finding a way to get the momentum back into the dugout,” Trout said. “We did it by being patient, taking some walks and getting big hits when we needed them.”

Despite a rough first inning, starting pitcher Calen Graham settled down before throwing 3.1 innings allowing just four hits, two earned runs, no walks and throwing one strikeout. Following Graham was pitcher Peyton Zabel who threw 3.2 innings while allowing just one hit, one earned run, one walk and four strikeouts. Zabel also earned the win for Texas State to improve his record to 2-1 overall. One of the keys to the success of the pitching staff over the recent weeks has been the ability to execute pitches and avoid walks.

“Just filling up the strike zone and not allowing the free 90s is number one,” Trout said. “They are believing their stuff and executing pitches. They have done a really good job these past two weeks of just doing what they do but most importantly pounding the strike zone. On nights like tonight with the wind blowing out, you are going to give up some home runs, but the key is to make it a solo and not a three to four run home run. … But yeah they have done a great job filling up the strike zone and let the defense play defense for us.” In the fifth inning, the Bobcats extended their lead when Pena connected with a two-run RBI double to make a 6-2 game. A RBI bunt single by catcher Ian Collier followed up by a sac fly by Ryne Farber pushed Texas State’s lead to 8-2.

The Huskies, however, were not out of the fight yet. Following a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, Houston Christian scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to make it an 8-6 game.

Despite Houston Christian making it a two run game, the Bobcats slammed the door on any attempts of a comeback. With the bases loaded, Lugo connected with a grand slam into right field to break the spirits of the Huskies and slam the door on any hopes of a Houston Christian comeback.

“He loves to drive guys in,” Trout said. “That is something we are trying to give him is more chances to have guys in front of him and get into scoring position. He really likes to hit with guys on third and second base. He has had some big swings in his career as a Bobcat.” A 1-2-3 inning by Tony Robie in the top of the ninth inning sealed the victory for the Bobcats at 12-6.

Texas State returns to play this weekend as the Bobcats host App State in a three game series. The first game is set for tonight at 6 p.m.