The Maroon & Golden Collective announced that 20 Texas State football players have signed to Name, Image and Likeness deals with the collective.

The M&G Collective is a new organization run by Bobcats fans and alumni who donate money towards NIL deals for Texas State athletes.

As stated by the Maroon & Golden Collective, the “deals were made possible with the direct donations of TXST football fans,” and that “this is a major development for Texas State Football and was critical to the retention of athletes from entering the transfer portal.”

Among the players signed are receivers Joey Hobert and Kole Wilson, quarterback Jordan Mc-Cloud, offesnive lineman Nash Jones and defensive end Steven Parker.

The M&G Collective had also signed defensive end Ben Bell and safety Tory Spears earlier in the year, making 22 players in total.

For more information, visit maroonandgolden.com/nil.

