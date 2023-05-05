MBB, WBB, WGolf score perfect on APR

Men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s golf each had a perfect Academic Progress Rate (APR) while all 14 Texas State Athletics programs scored above 945 in the NCAA Division I 202122 APR multiyear rate as the NCAA released its recent data on Tuesday.

In addition to men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s golf each having perfect APR scores of 1,000, soccer (995) and volleyball (995) had scores over 990.

Women’s golf scored a perfect APR for the 10th year in a row.

“I am tremendously grateful for our coaches, student-athletes and academic staff for their hard work in the classroom and helping us continue to excel with our APR,” said Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell. “Laurie Hindson (Assistant AD & Director, Athletic Academic Center) and her staff in the Athletic Academic Center do an incredible job of working closely with all of our student-athletes and programs and continuing to raise the bar for us from an academic standpoint.”

Men’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s basketball, women’s golf, softball, soccer, tennis and volleyball each scored the same as or above the national fouryear APR of 984.

Both basketballs scored above their sport’s national APR (967 average for men’s and 982 for women’s). Men’s basketball raised its APR for the eighth year in a row and achieved its first perfect score in program history.

Women’s basketball, meanwhile, also had its first perfect score in program history.

Women’s track and volleyball increased its scores from last year as women’s track went from 973 to 981 while volleyball went from 985 to 995.

The APR was volleyball’s highest in program history.

Women’s soccer had a score above 990 for the fourth year in a row.

The NCAA APR is calculated by a team’s scholarship student-athletes earning one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating.

In other words, if a team score 1,000 in APR points, it means it has graduated, retained and maintained academic eligibility for 100 percent of its cohort over the given years.

The 2021-22 APR includes the 2018-19, 201920, 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.