Measuring pulse rate and how to lower it

If there is one thing that most runners do that separates them from the general population, it is the practice of taking their pulse. It seems that having a lower pulse rate is the one key factor in how fit they are and the lower the better. Running is not the only exercise that brings the pulse rate down.

Bike riders also have low pulse rates from being able to pedal for hours at a time. Speed skaters and swimmers are a group that have low pulse rates. The average pulse rate for the general population is around 72 beats per minute. There are some people that have an average pulse rate around 96 beats per minute and others are closer to 60 beats per minute. Endurance athletes have been known to get the pulse rate down to a resting rate of 36 beats or lower per minute.

How you take your pulse is also a factor. Pulse rate at the inside of the wrist may vary from the pulse rate in the neck. Taking the pulse rate in the neck tends to record a slower pulse rate. And if you use the thumb instead of the fingers you may feel the pulse rate from the thumb included. The pulse rate is very sensitive to any activity. From a resting pulse rate after sitting still for an hour, you will see the pulse rate increase when you stand up. Walking a short distance will also see the pulse rate increase.

Measuring the pulse rate has several methods. From holding your fingers over your inside wrist and counting the beats for a set time. Whether you take the pulse for 15 seconds and multiply the number of beats by 4 to get an average of beats per minute, or take the pulse rate for 10 seconds and multiply that number by 6 to get an average, or for 6 seconds and multiply by 10, versus taking the pulse rate for a full minute.

There are two times that runners tend to measure the heart rate. One is the resting pulse rate.

The theory is that taking the pulse on a regular basis can help determine your training level. If the pulse rate is 10 beats or more above the normal reading it means that the body has not recovered from the previous workouts and it would be advised to ease off on the intensity of the workout or take a day off from training. The other time runners take pulse is immediately after a run. The higher pulse rate determines how hard the training run was. The key to taking the pulse after a run is a runner in good condition will have the pulse rate slow down very quickly. Some runners may have a pulse rate of 150 after a hard training run but within one minute it is down to 100 beats and after three minutes it will almost be a normal rate. Taking the pulse after a run is best to take it for either 6 seconds or 10 seconds. After that short time the pulse rate decreases. And for runners in Texas where the summer heat will also affect the pulse rate. Higher temperatures will see an increase in pulse rate as there are many times where a person is dehydrated to a point and not realize it.

An alternate method for determining how hard a workout was that is being used by more researchers is the “perceived exertion scale”. This takes some practice to adjust to but is proving to be more accurate in determining the intensity of a run. Besselink, in his book Run-Smart, lists the scale to follow. The scale ranges from 6 to 20.

• 6 - 8 is no exertion at all.

• 9 - 10 is very light (walking slow).

• 11 - 12 is a light workout.

• 13 - 14 is somewhat hard but still feels ok to continue.

• 15 - 16 is a hard workout.

• 17 - 18 is very hard (you really have to push yourself ).

• 19 - is extremely hard (most strenuous you have experienced).

• 20 - score is maximal exertion.

All runners can learn how to use the scale with a little practice. At the beginning level a slow jog, it may seem like a score of 15 to the runner but after they get in better condition that score may only be a score of 11. As the runner becomes more familiar with the ratings scale the perceived exertion of their run is easier to apply.