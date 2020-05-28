Meep meep! A roadrunner, from west city limits of San Marcos

Roadrunners, also known as Chaparral Birds, are two species of fast, running ground cuckoos with long tails, swift legs, speckled plumage and bold, curious attitudes. They are carnivorous and take whatever prey they can catch, including snakes, frogs, scorpions, dragonflies, tarantulas, mice and lizards.

Because water is scarce in many roadrunner habitats, these birds get the moisture they need from blood and tissues of their prey. Like many seabirds, they have special glands in front of their eyes that secrete excess salt to keep their body chemistry balanced. Their average lifespan is seven to eight years. Females can produce up to two clutches of eggs each year.

It is the state bird of New Mexico. They are found in the southwestern and south central US and Mexico, usually in the desert, but have found their way to the outskirts of small rural towns. Ancient Native American and Mexican peoples honored roadrunners and considered the birds to be good luck as well as symbols of strength, courage, speed and endurance. Roadrunners do not migrate.

These birds are called roadrunners from the habit of running on roads toward cars. However, I have seen them on country roads running away from humans. They bark but do not beep. They have been clocked at speeds up to 20 miles per hour. They prefer to walk or run rather than take flight.

I captured this image in Country Estates just outside the west city limits of San Marcos.