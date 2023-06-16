Mora makes Freshman All-American Team

After a historic freshman campaign, Texas State’s Chase Mora was named to the Perfect Game Freshman All-American Second Team on Thursday.

Mora made his collegiate debut with a pinch hit three-run home run on Feb. 18 against Northwestern. He followed the next day with two more homers, including a grand slam in his second at-bat, to become the first student- athlete in NCAA history to hit three round trippers in his first three collegiate plate appearances.

The Tomball, Texas native would record another historic day on Mar. 11 against North Dakota State. That afternoon saw Mora hit a Bobcat and Sun Belt record four home runs while also matching the team’s single-game RBI record with nine. He became the first freshman in the NCAA to hit four long balls in a contest since 2015.

For the season, Mora finished set a program freshman record with 17 homers that also led the team. His homer total tied for the fourth most in a campaign in team history and currently tied for the seventh most in the nation by a freshman.

He also batted .316 with 57 RBI and scored 39 runs while swiping two bases. The second baseman was one of three Texas State players to record a team leading 62 base knocks.