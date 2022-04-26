Mullins earns second consecutive SBC Pitcher of the Week award

For the second week in a row, Texas State sophomore right-hander Jessica Mullins was named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

“There is a reason this team is on a nine-game winning streak (right now)” Bobcats head coach Ricci Woodard said in a statement. “Mullins always gives us a chance to win and, right now, her game is leading the way for us.”

Mullins appeared in four of the maroon and gold’s five games last week, all of which the team won. She threw for four shutout innings in a 12-0 run-rule victory over Incarnate Word at home on April 20. The Barbers Hill native pitched a complete game shutout in Texas State’s series-opening 2-0 win at Georgia Southern on Friday.

She came out of the bullpen in relief with one out in the top of the fifth and the team trailing by one on Saturday and helped the Bobcats come from behind to take the 5-1 victory. Mullins concluded the week by surrendering just one run in a five-inning run-rule win on Sunday, 11-1.

Across 18.2 combined innings, opponents batted just .115 against Mullins, as she allowed seven hits — all singles — one walk and one run while striking out 17. She was credited with the win in all four of her appearances, improving to 20-11 on the season. She currently ranks third in the Sun Belt with a 1.95 ERA.

Mullins and Texas State (29-17, 13-8 Sun Belt) will look to keep their nine-game winning streak going this weekend as the team hosts Troy (27-15, 13-8) inside Bobcat Softball Stadium for a three-game series, Friday’s game starting at 6 p.m., Saturday’s starting at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s starting at noon.