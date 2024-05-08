Mullins named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year

Pitcher Jessica Mullins was named Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.

This is the second time Mullins won SBC Pitcher of the Year, having won the award in 2022.

During the 2024 season, Mullins finished with a 27-7 overall record and an ERA of 1.21 along with 196 strikeouts Mullins was also named Sun Belt First Team All Conference for the fourth time in a row along with two of her teammates.

Shortstop Hannah Earls earned first team all conference honors for the second time in her career, the first coming in 2022.

Earls finished the regular season with a batting average of .368 as well as 70 hits, 15 walks and 16 stolen bases. Earls also finished the regular season with an on-base percentage of .415.

Third baseman Sara Vanderford also earned first team all conference honors for the second time, the first time was in 2021. Vanderford was named to the third team all conference last season. Vanderford wrapped up the regular season with a batting average of .352, achieving 57 hits, 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBIs. Vanderford also had an on-base percentage of .441.

During the season, Vanderford became the program leader in RBIs and home runs.

First baseman J.J. Smith earned second team all-conference honors. Smith finished the season with a batting average of .293 with 39 hits, eight doubles, nine home runs and 36 RBIs.

Texas State now enters the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the No. 2 seed while hosting their first conference Tournament since 2019.

The Bobcats first game will take place Thursday night at 7 p.m. against the winner of Georgia Southern- Marshall.

