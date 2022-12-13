Multiple San Marcos football, volleyball athletes earn all-district selections

Following the playoff bids by both San Marcos football and volleyball teams, Rattler athletes were honored for their efforts during the all-district selections.

San Marcos Athletic Director John Walsh talked about the significance of having so many athletes being named to the all-district team.

“These selections are always a proud accomplishment,” Walsh said. “[The coaches] always think these players deserve more but our district always does right. There are no multiple first team selections at one spot. It’s either you are first team or you are second team.

On the gridiron, 17 players were named to the all-district team.

Above, San Marcos High School’s varsity football team huddles up during the 2022 season.

Senior Jaiydn Brown was named First Team District Running Back and junior Ory Williams was named First Team Offensive Lineman.

“Jaiydn Brown solidified himself last year as one of the top backs in the Austin-San Antonio area,” Walsh said. “He led the district in rushing last year and he didn’t disappoint this year. He did a great job of not only maintaining his level of play but also elevating it. For Ory, this was his first time playing varsity football so it was good being able to see him grow throughout the year. To play left tackle, you have to not only have size but also have talent and art so [Williams] has really honed in his craft.”

Senior Jake Rodriguez Scholz was named second team running back, while junior Tony Diaz was named second team all-district wide receiver.

“Jake and Tony are some of our best players,” Walsh said. “Jake was a great compliment to Jaiydn and either one of them could have been 1st team…what people don’t understand about Tony is that he has some great wide receiver skills and can make some spectacular catches. He was also the reason both Jake and Jaiydn flourished so much because defenses were always having to put two people on Tony.”

Honorable mention on offense included senior quarterback Isaiah DeLeon, sophomore tight end Kenneth Pease, senior center Ben Pactanac, senior guard Kevin Morales, and junior tackle Brenden Jones.

Flipping to the defensive side of the ball, seniors Jake Darling and Cory Fennell headed up the first team selections for the Rattlers. Darling was named first team all-district defensive end and Fennell being named first team all-district linebacker.

“Jake has been a force to be reckoned with since I’ve been here,” Walsh said. “He does everything right from being in the locker room to the classroom. He is a tough, strong player that sets the tone for our defense.”

Honorable mentions include senior linebacker Michael Garza, senior linebacker King Diaz, senior defensive end Jay Simmons, senior cornerback Exavion Harris, and senior linebacker Zech Martin.

Switching from the football field to the volleyball court, Rattlers also had multiple players selected to the all-district team.

Brinkley Reeves was named to the first team all-district, while Callissa Castro and Liana Guerra were both named second team all-district.

Honorable mentions included Grace Pactanac, Ruby Gordon, Elizabeth Salmon.

“[Volleyball has] set the tone of being a consistent playoff contender,” Walsh said. “They worked really hard in the gym. Brinkley had a lot put on her at the net but she never backed down. Players like Callissa Castro did a really good job with ball control and everyone knows you can’t move the ball without good ball control especially being the back.”