Multiple Texas State Athletes take home gold at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships

Daniel Harrold, Sedrickia Wynn, Dominick Yancy, and the men’s 4x400 relay each won individual conference championships, including two by Wynn, as Texas State closed out the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Tuesday.

Powered by Wynn’s two individual titles, the Texas State women’s team finished third in the team standings with 73 points, while Harrold, Yancy and the 4x4 relay lifted the men’s team to a fourthplace finish with 111.5 points.

Wynn became the first women’s sprinter to win multiple individual titles at the conference indoor meet since Sadi Giles in 2020. Wynn ran 7.32 in the 60-meter dash to win that race and set a new school record while she posted a 23.19 in the 200 to claim that championship and smash the previous school record by .31 seconds.

Wynn is the fifth different Bobcat to win the women’s 60-meter conference title and fourth in the women’s 200.

Wynn also earned the meet’s top women’s point scorer. She finished with 28 points.

Harrold became just the second Bobcat to ever win the men’s 60-meter hurdle conference title and first in 10 years after he ran 7.75 in the finals. The time was a conference record and matched his personal best.

With a conference-record time of 20.89 in the men’s 200, Yancy became the first Bobcat ever to win the conference championship in the event.

The men’s 4x400, consisting of Yancy running the anchor leg and Brian West, Taahir Kelly and Avery Veiseh in the other legs, ran 3:10.71 to set a meet record and beat out the next closest team by more than three seconds.

It marked the third straight year that Texas State won the men’s 4x400 conference title and sixth time in the last nine years.

On day one of the Sun Belt Indoor Championships, junior Mathilde Canet took home gold in the Women’s Pentathlon.

Canet became the first Bobcat athlete to win the women’s pentathlon since Asiya Iskakova in 2009 after totaling a school-record 3,914 points.

Canet won the high jump and long jump, placed second in the 800 -meters, and third in 60 meter hurdles to help total more than 100 points than second-place Safiya John from Southern Miss.

She also became the third Bobcat all-time to win the women’s pentathlon.

Combined with Canet’s pentathlon championship on Monday, the Bobcats finished with six individual conference titles.