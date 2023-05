NCAA West Prelims Day 1 Results

Men’s Long Jump

9. Chris Preddie – 7.66m/25-1.75

Men’s Hammer Throw

13. Grady Leonard – 67.14m/220-3 - PR and school record

Men’s Shot Put

28. Grady Leonard – 17.91m/58-9.25

Men’s Javelin

47. Simon Thor – 54.50m/178-10

Men’s Pole Vault

31. Simon Thor – 4.90m/16-0.75

Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles First Round

4. Daniel Harrold – 13.64; qualified for the quarterfinals on Friday - School record and PR

Men’s 100 Meters First Round

43. Ashton Callahan – 10.55

Men’s 200 Meters First Round

18. Ashton Callahan – 20.78 - PR - Finished third in his heat to qualify for the quarterfinals on Friday

Men’s 400 Meters First Round

25. Dominick Yancy – 46.28

30. Taahir Kelly – 46.38