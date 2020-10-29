Nijal Pearson named 2019-20 Sun Belt Male Student-Athlete of the Year

Nijal Pearson already graduated from Texas State and the Sun Belt Conference, but the former Bobcat is still picking up awards.

Pearson was named the league's 2019-20 Male Student-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.

“First thing I want to say is that I am blessed and grateful to receive this award and to receive it on a date that marks 10 years ago where my brother passed away,” Pearson said in a statement. “It is a blessing to receive the award on a day where I get to honor my brother’s name. For this to top off my career at Texas State is a great achievement to go out with.”

Pearson became the program's all-time leading scorer during his four years at Texas State, accumulating 2,122 points. As a senior, he averaged a conference-high 19.4 points per game and became the Bobcats' first All-American in 41 years.

The guard now plays for Chorale Roanne in the Pro A basketball league, the top-tier professional league in France.

“With everything I have accomplished over the years, for the grand finale to be named the 2020 athlete of the year is just an amazing experience,” Pearson said. “An experience I will never forget. An experience that if I could relive, I would do it all over again the exact same way. It was exciting, it was fun, and I am grateful. Thank you.”