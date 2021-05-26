Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Photo by Gerald Castillo

Pardo named Co-Offensive MVP, Rattlers land 11 on All-District

Wed, 05/26/2021 - 4:57pm
San Marcos Baseball
DeShaun Hartley
Daily Record Correspondent
@DeShaunHartley
Wednesday, May 26, 2021

One of San Marcos Baseball’s best teams in school history, record-wise, added more accolades over the weekend to their already storied season. Eleven different players were selected to the All-District 26-6A teams 

Johnny Pardo was voted Co-Offensive MVP of the district after putting together a hitting clinic this season. The junior infielder recorded a batting average of .486, totaling 18 hits, 10 RBIs, three doubles and 2 triples — marks that the Rattlers in multiple categories. His campaign aided the purple and white to a 20-plus win season and wins over ranked teams across the state. 

Sophomore pitcher Tito Santos and senior centerfielder Kannon Webb both led the way for San Marcos on the First Team. Senior catcher and Coastal Bend signee Selvin Anderson, freshman pitcher Reagan Chomel and sophomore outfielder Ryan Hix all landed themselves on the Second Team.

Moises Alva, Stephan Wilder, Major Pellien, Gavin Gomez, Dallas Calderon and Kutter Gage Webb were all named All-District Honorable Mentions.

