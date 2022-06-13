Photo courtesy of Chris Kutz, Texas State Athletics
Patton inks deal with Indianapolis Colts
Former Texas State defensive lineman Caeveon Patton has signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on Thursday.
Patton wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in late April, but received a call from Indianapolis minutes after the draft ended and was invited to try out for the team. Patton participated in both the Colts’ veteran and rookie mini-camps in May, leading to the team officially adding him to the roster.
The Cuero native spent five seasons with the maroon and gold, tallying 179 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks from 2017-21 and receiving two honorable mentions on the All-Sun Belt teams.
Patton will look to improve on his strong first impression with the Colts when he attends their training camp in mid-July.