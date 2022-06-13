Patton inks deal with Indianapolis Colts

Former Texas State defensive lineman Caeveon Patton has signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on Thursday.

Patton wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in late April, but received a call from Indianapolis minutes after the draft ended and was invited to try out for the team. Patton participated in both the Colts’ veteran and rookie mini-camps in May, leading to the team officially adding him to the roster.

The Cuero native spent five seasons with the maroon and gold, tallying ​​179 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks from 2017-21 and receiving two honorable mentions on the All-Sun Belt teams.

Patton will look to improve on his strong first impression with the Colts when he attends their training camp in mid-July.