Pena hits two grand slams in win over Roadrunners

Behind two grand slams from left fielder Daylan Pena, who was named Sun Belt Player of the Week earlier in the day, Texas State knocked off the rival UTSA Roadrunners for a 14-13 win.

The I-35 Rivalry seemingly delivers the fireworks, especially in baseball, which Head Coach Steve Trout fully expected.

“Every time you play [UTSA], that seems like the game,” Trout said. “It’s a battle between two really good programs and both teams want to win. Even in the first inning, when it was 9-4, I knew that wasn’t going to be the end score or close to it.”

The Bobcats found themselves trailing 4-0 in the top of the first inning.

In the next at-bat, center fielder Kameron Weil reached second following the leadoff single before shortstop Davis Powell forced the walk.

First baseman Alec Patino scored the first run of the game for the Bobcats hitting an RBI single to score Weil and cut the lead down to 4-1.

Second baseman Chase Mora continued the scoring streak hitting another Texas State RBI single to score Powell to make it a 4-2 game.

Following a walk by third baseman Aaron Lugo, Pena connected with a 452 foot grand slam to give the lead to the Bobcats at 6-4.

“We are always going to be in it,” Pena said. “We are always going to go out there and give 110%. Our goal is to go out there and give positive [at-bats]. We did that tonight and if we continue to do that we will be in good shape.”

The onslaught didn’t stop there. Following a ground out, designated hitter Rashawn Galloway hit first home run of the year to extend the lead at 7-4.

Davis Powell connected with a two-run RBI single to end the scoring frenzy as Texas State led 9-4.

But as Trout mentioned, the game was far from over.

UTSA responded by putting another four runs on the board cutting Texas State’s lead down to 9-8.

Holding the Roadrunners scoreless in the top of the third inning for the first time in the game, the Bobcats got some breathing room.

Mora added another run to his total with a sac fly into deep left field to score Alex Gonzales before the bases were loaded once more.

Back at the plate, Pena struck again, hammering his second grand slam of the night and extending the lead to 14-8.

Pena became the first player in program history to hit two grand slams in one game.

“I honestly forgot the bases were loaded,” Pena said on his second grand slam of the night. “I just blacked out in the moment and swung the bat.”

Despite the six-run advantage, the game was far from over.

The Roadrunners were back on the scoreboard with a RBI single in the top of the fourth inning to cut the lead down to 14-9 before the Bobcat bullpen responded with three scoreless innings.

Heading into the eighth inning, UTSA put a major dent into the lead hitting both a RBI double and a RBI single to make it a 1411 game.

But the Bobcats limited the damage, ending the atbat on a forceout at second following the RBI single.

After Texas State was held scoreless in their last at-bat, UTSA made it a one-run game after hitting a two-run homer into right-center field making it a 14-13 game.

With runners on second and first and only one out, UTSA looked to complete the comeback only for the Bobcats to slam the door.

Earning the save, closer Otto Wofford forced a flyout into right field before forcing the groundout to Lugo who stepped on third base for the final out and sealing the win.

Texas State returns to play Friday as the Bobcats make their first trip out of Texas in a conference showdown with the James Madison Dukes.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

