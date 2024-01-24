Quarterback Jayden de Laura withdraws from Texas State

A week of near chaos at the quarterback position ended Wednesday afternoon as quarterback Jayden de Laura withdrew from Texas State University.

In a brief statement released by the university, Texas State announced that de Laura “has withdrawn as a student at Texas State University and will not be a part of the Texas State football program.”

Texas State will now move forward with finding a new starting quarterback.

The saga started on Monday, January 15, 2024 when de Laura announced his commitment to Texas State.

The commitment then led to the transfer of starting quarterback T.J. Finley, who set the school record for most passing yards in a single season last season. He announced his commitment to Western Kentucky on January 22 leaving only a redshirt freshman quarterback and freshman quarterback on the roster.

The commitment and then signing of de Laura was mired in controversy in regards to the former Arizona and Washington State quarterback being involved in a lawsuit regarding allegations of sexual assault.

The alleged incident took place in 2018 involving both de Laura and Wisconsin safety Kamoi Latu.

De Laura settled the civil lawsuit a day before signing with Texas State.

The fan reaction was strong against the signing of de Laura due to the seriousness of the allegations.