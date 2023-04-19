Rattler Athletes bring home gold at District 27 Track Meet

It was a success day at the District 27 Track Meet as multiple San Marcos athletes qualified for Area and brought home gold.

It was an exciting time for head coaches Marvin Nash and Marissa Medzona who saw eight Rattler track athletes bring home a medal.

“This season was definitely a rebuilding year,” Nash said. “We lost seniors in nearly every event. But we progressed as the year went on. We first came out, we had 28 athletes between the Varsity and JV. We ended the season with about 45 so the track program has progressed as the season went on and more sports ended. But also we some athletes that wanted to try it out which is exactly what you want to see as a track coach. There is strength in numbers where you can find some hidden talent.

With six Rattler track stars advancing to the Area Meet, Medzona is happy to see her athletes see the fruits of their labor.

“It’s been going really well,” Medzona said. “The girls have worked hard all year since August. It’s definitely paid off at the end of season and at every meet. They are definitely paying off their hard work and dedication.”

On the boys side, two Rattler athletes were able to qualify for the Area Meet: Exavion Harris and David Vasquez.

Harris captured the gold medal in the Triple Jump while also placing fourth in the Long Jump.

Vasquez placed fourth in the 300 Meter Hurdles and improved his time from the prelims to the finals by a near two seconds.

For Nash, Harris has been the foundation for the track program this year.

“As we are rebuilding, Exavion, who is a senior this year, has been a staple of our track program,” Nash said. “He is a Lamar signee and has done some amazing things as a jumper and being a part of our sprint relay team. To see him excel and win a district championship in the triple has been amazing.”

As for Vasquez, Nash is proud of the young sophomore’s hard work and dedication.

“David Vasquez has been relatively young in the track program,” Nash said. “But he is one guy that has been working really hard. He has pushed himself on a daily basis and put himself in the position to be great. I’m very proud of his progress. The 300 Meter Hurdles in my opinion is the hardest race by far and he loves it.”

Harris has had a successful track season not only competing at the Legendary Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays but also being a AAU National Champion in Triple Jump.

Coming into the district, Harris wanted more than to just make it to the Area.

“It was more about qualifying,” Harris said. “I was trying to get first. Last year I qualified for Area but I came in second. This year I wanted to make sure I was first place.”

Harris achieved his goal by jumping a 46--07.25 for the gold medal and beating the runner up by a full four inches.

But despite the success, the season has not be an easy one for Harris.

“This year had some ups and downs,” Harris said. “At the beginning of the year, I had a little hamstring injury so I missed the first three track meets. So it was about coming back strong and back to where I left off.”

After getting a taste of success in district, Harris has the goal of competing at the State Championships in Austin and wants to return back to Mike Myers Track Stadium after competing at the Texas Relays.

“It was fun and different,” Harris said. “I had a good time though it was a little bit weird that we were jumping off of a different board. But it was fun and I’m ready to get back.”

Despite being the youngest to qualify in the 300 hurdles, Vasquez was hungry to make a name for himself at the District Meet.

“I just wanted to prove to everyone that I could be the best in what I do,” Vasquez said. “Just continuing the grind.”

Much like Harris, Vasquez’s journey to the Area Meet has not been an easy one.

“I had a hamstring problem as well,” Vasquez said. “I could practice a little but I wasn’t able to do anything. When I got back, I had to practice and get back into form.”

The 300 Meter Hurdles