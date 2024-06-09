Rattler teammates play at All Star Game

Jessica DeLeon and Ava Serna competed at the Austin Area Senior All-Star Game last Wednesday night in Dripping Springs.

The seniors represented San Marcos High School one final time before starting off on their collegiate careers.

The duo helped lead the Rattlers to a 12-win season and double their win total from last year.

DeLeon played catcher for the Rattlers where she was named to First Team All District during her senior year.

DeLeon was also a regional qualifier in power lifting from 2022-2024.

DeLeon will continue her softball career at the University of New Mexico, where she will play for the Lobos in the Mountain West Conference at the Division 1 level.

Ava Serna was named Second-Team All District at second base and held on the infield for the Rattlers. Serna also earned First-Team All District honors in 2022.

Serna will continue her softball career at Texas A&M International in Laredo, where she will play for the Dust Devils in the Lone Star Conference at the Division II level.

