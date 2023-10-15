Rattlers are strong in first half, but fall to Cibolo Steele, 45-6

Despite two early turnovers that kept the game within reach for most of the first half, San Marcos fell 45-6 to Cibolo Steele in a tough match-up against one of Texas 6A Football’s best teams.

San Marcos received the opening kickoff and wasn’t able to get much going on its first drive–but they’d gain a spark shortly afterwards. A Knight accidentally touched the ball before the Rattlers recovered near midfield, regaining possession for the Purple and White.

Cibolo Steele would get the stop they needed, though, forcing an incompletion on a fourth down conversion attempt from senior quarterback Kutter Gage Webb at the Knights’ 28-yard line.

Steele drove down the field off the back of a 50plus yard pass, to move the Knights into the Rattlers’ red zone. They’d finish off the drive with a 10-yard rush up the middle, to gain a 7-0 lead early.

The Knights’ defense would stiffen up, forcing a San Marcos three and out and regaining the ball at their own 48-yard line with a short field to go. They moved all the way inside the Purple and White’s 10yard line, but the Rattlers struck back. San Marcos forced a fumble and recovered on what may have been another rushing score for Cibolo Steele.

San Marcos (0-7, 0-2) moved the ball to midfield at the beginning of the second quarter, but Steele’s defense would force another stop, and the Knights regained position with 80 yards between them and the end zone.

Cibolo Steele drove down the field once again off the back of a big passing play that moved them into Rattler territory. They finished this drive in a similar fashion as their first, scoring on a 15-yard rush, to extend their lead to 14-0.

Cibolo Steele’s defensive success continued throughout the first half, forcing another three and out from the Rattlers on their following possession.

The Knights capitalized off their stop again and drove down the field to put in a final rushing score before halftime, this time from 2 yards out, to push their lead to 21-0 at halftime.

“They executed the game plan the first half. The game plan was to eat the clock with our offensive line, make them work the ball down and not let them have quick scores,” Coach Walsh said.

“They did all that–we forced a fumble, we had two opportunities to score through the air and didn’t capitalize. So at 21-0 at half against these guys (and) the way were moving the ball, I was pleased overall,' he said.

Cibolo Steele started the second half just how they’d finished the first. After moving into Rattler territory off a momentum-building 40-yard rush, the Knights punched it into the end zone from three yards out for their fourth score of the night, to make it 28-0 early in the third quarter.

The Rattlers were able to move the ball to the 43-yard line on their next drive, but were once again forced to punt. Cibolo Steele built off their stop almost immediately afterwards with a 69-yard touchdown pass to make the Rattlers’ deficit 35-0.

The hits would keep coming for San Marcos. The Rattlers muffed the following kick and Cibolo Steele recovered deep in the Purple and White’s territory. Steele scored quickly on a 15-yard rush to the outside that extended their lead to 42-0.

Steele’s onslaught continued with the Knights forcing a fumble on San Marcos’ first rush of their next possession. That gave Cibolo Steele the ball on the Rattlers’ 24-yard line. San Marcos was able to get a stop, but Steele still converted a 29-yard field goal due to field position, to extend their lead to 45-0 late in the third quarter.

The Rattlers were able to get a drive going in the fourth quarter. San Marcos methodically moved the ball 75 yards down the field and sophomore running back Donovan Garcia punched it in from eight yards out. The Knights blocked the Rattlers’ extra point attempt to hold their advantage at 45-6. Steele (6-1, 2-0) milked the rest of the clock on their final possession, ending the game.

“I think we did (a good job) as a team. We kept them off the field and our defense got off field. As a unit, I’d have you watch the last two quarters against Schertz Clemens and the first two quarters (against Cibolo Steele)–that’s really good football. And in the third quarter, those turnovers just flipped on us and we’re good enough to overcome them against a team like Steele,' Walsh said.

San Marcos will return to the gridiron at home to face Converse Judson on Oct. 20 at Toyota Rattler Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The Rattlers will look for their first district win against the Rockets.