Rattlers basketball players selected to All-Star Game

Three San Marcos Basketball players have been selected to play in the 8th annual All-Star Basketball Classic set to be played Saturday, March 23 at Fredericksburg High School.

Jasmine Ruiz, from the Lady Rattlers basketball program, was selected to play in the game as well as Ory Williams and Zyair Jolivette from the Rattler basketball program representing San Marcos High School.

The All-Star Game will see 30 players representing San Marcos, Kerrville, Comfort, Kyle, Seguin, Blanco, New Braunfels, Boerne, Center Point, Ingram, Dripping Springs, Lockhart, Marble Falls, Burnet, Llano, Liberty Hill, Fredericksburg, Johnson City and Harper.

The teams will be split between a North squad and a South squad with the girls all-star game to start first at 1 p.m. followed by the boys game.

Ruiz helped the Lady Rattlers return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-2022 season.

Jolivette and Williams were two of four seniors that helped the Rattlers navigate through one of the toughest districts in the region leading San Marcos to a 21-14 overall record.

Jolivette finished the season averaging 13.5 points and 2.4 assists per game.

Williams closed out his senior year averaging 7.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Williams is currently signed with Louisiana State University to play football for the Tigers after high school.

