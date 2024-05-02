Rattlers battle for Bi-District Championship

San Marcos is back in the playoffs for the third straight year and will look to win their second straight Bi-District Championship.

But the goal of capturing the championship will not be easy as the Rattlers will take on the No. 14 ranked San Antonio Brandeis Broncos.

The Broncos were in the middle of a tough District 28 during the regular season chasing the district championship along with the San Antonio Reagan Rattlers and the San Antonio Johnson Jaguars.

Brandeis finished in third place, finishing the regular season with a 1910 record.

The Broncos are led by three seniors in utility player Christian Hallmark, infielder Ethan Costello and infielder Drew Saucedo. All three seniors were named 1st Team All-District last season.

One of the keys to the games will be which team will bounce back after tough game ending regular season losses.

The Broncos looked to force a tiebreaker game with the Johnson Jaguars after splitting the regular season series. But losses to the San Antonio Clark Cougars and to Reagan Rattlers in the season finale dropped the Broncos to third place.

The Rattlers were in the midst of chasing their second straight championship and were tied with the New Braunfels Unicorns for first place heading into their season finale.

The Unicorns prevailed and defeated the Rattlers, sending San Marcos to second place and sealing their Bi-District showdown with Brandeis.

Whoever can rebound and refocus the fastest will be the winner.

Game One of the threegame series will take place at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Northside ISD. Game Two will take place at 7 p.m. friday night in San Marcos.

