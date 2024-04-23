Rattlers beat Steele to clinch playoff berth

The Rattlers sealed a playoff berth defeating the Cibolo Steele Knights 11-1.

San Marcos improves their record 24-5 overall and remains tied with New Braunfels for the district lead.

San Marcos jumped all over Steele from the start. Center fielder Tony Diaz and shortstop Kutter Gage Webb started the game with a pair of singles.

First baseman Reagan Chomel scored Diaz with an RBI single into center, giving the Rattlers a early 1-0 lead and runners on first and second.

After third baseman Dylan Nunez was hit by the pitch, Elijah Ramirez was also hit by the pitch to score a run for the Rattlers.

Marco Duenez forced a bases loaded walk to score another run before a fielder’s choice gave the Knights their first out of the game on the force out at home plate.

Catcher Colson Geesee was hit by the pitch in the next at-bat to add the Rattlers fourth run of the game.

Juan Munos forced the bases loaded walk before Diaz forced another bases loaded walk, extending the Rattler lead to 6-0.

A sacrifice fly by Webb scored the Rattlers seventh run of the inning before Steele could get the final out making it a 7-0 game.

Steele answered back in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single, but that was all the Knights could score.

Geesee extended the lead for the Rattlers with an RBI double before another sac fly by Webb pushed the lead to 9-1.

After hitting a single to reach base, Diaz scored the tenth run of the game for the Rattlers, scoring on a wild pitch before Steele could end the inning.

The Rattlers added their final run of the game, scoring on a passed ball to make the final score 11-1.

Diaz led the offense for the Rattlers going 3-4 from the plate with one RBI and one walk. Webb followed up Diaz going 2-3 from the plate with two RBIs.

Caleb Gomez earned the win for San Marcos, throwing three innings while allowing just four hits, one earned run, two walks and striking out three batters.

Vlario Prado, Jack Vasquez and Zehavi Hernandez closed out the game allowing a combined three hits, no runs, two walks and striking out five batters.

San Marcos returns home for the final time in the regular season in a showdown with the Judson Rockets.

The Rattlers defeated the Rockets both times early in district play winning Game 1 7-0 and winning Game 2 12-0.

The sweep against Judson will set up a potential winner take all situation Friday against New Braunfels.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. tonight at Rattler Baseball Stadium.

