Rattlers break nine year playoff drought

San Marcos is partying like it is 2015 as the Rattlers tied New Braunfels 1-1 to clinch their first playoff berth for the boys soccer team in nine years.

Head Coach Conrado Reyes and the Rattlers were keen on breaking the playoff drought that had eluded the boys soccer program for many years.

“It’s been a goal of ours since we started the season,” Reyes said. “The guys were adamant about setting team goals and reaching them. With there being a nine-year drought, it was something really important and was put right at the forefront.”

San Marcos sits firmly in fourth place of the District 27 standings with a 3-5-1 district record and a 7-9-2 overall record.

The Rattlers have also made Toyota Rattler Stadium a tough place for opponents to play at with San Marcos boasting a 5-2-1 home record.

With 11 seniors leading the way for the Rattlers, their path in breaking the playoff drought was not the easiest, but they have been rewarded for their dedication.

“The guys have really worked hard here since I got here three years ago,” Reyes said. “The seniors really worked their tails off the past couple of years. The dynamic of the team is different than in years past, and the culture has been set in place. The seniors ultimately wanted to make the playoffs and win a playoff game. They have driven the team in that direction and have taken charge while bringing up the young guys in setting the culture and bringing the winning mentality to the team.”

Since taking over during the 2021-2022 season, Reyes has seen the Rattlers grow into team that can contend for the playoffs.

“When I first got here, the guys were really receptive to me,” Reyes said. “There is always this dynamic of switching over leadership roles that is tough, and it takes a couple of years to get what you want in place. That is what we were able to accomplish with these younger guys. Talent and the buy-in were always there, but it just takes a couple of years to get the work ethic and the determination to be a playoff team.”

While the seniors have pushed San Marcos over the hump in breaking the playoff drought, the underclassmen have also contributed in building a winning culture for the Rattlers.

“We have a talented group of young guys and seniors,” Reyes said. “The majority of the team is made up of underclassmen. San Marcos has both the skill level and the number of students who want to participate in soccer. We started the year with 120 kids. Unfortunately, we only have two teams, and I can only take 50 kids. But the passion is there for soccer, and the guys want to be a part of the program. It is definitely a culture driven thing with the younger guys.”

But the Rattlers have not been alone in their journey in breaking the drought as the booster club and the alumni from the team have been showing their support.

From giving encouragement, to decorating locker rooms and making pregame meals, the Rattler support has never been higher.

“The booster club has been amazing,” Reyes said. “It’s the little things – and the kids are really appreciative and have never experienced stuff like that. Now that we have a booster club that is decorating the locker room and letting them know that they are loved and supported. Then the older guys that have been coming around and telling them how proud they are. A lot of the current guys looked up to the older guys.”

San Marcos returns to play tonight as the Rattlers on the road to East Central.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc