Rattlers defeat Laredo United South in final non-district game of season

San Marcos got off to a hot start as the Rattlers defeated the Laredo United South Panthers 62-52.

Following a tough loss to St. Michaels last Tuesday, Head Coach Dan Miller wanted his team to be in the win column before the Rattlers start district play next Friday.

“It was important for us to get a win today,” Miller said. “It’s our final non-district game and we wanted to close it out with a win. We wanted 20 non-district wins but we came one game short with 19. But we are proud of the guys for those wins. That was a really good team that we played. I liked to see the finish a little bit cleaner than we did in the fourth quarter but our guys were focused and it was a really good win.”

Zyair Jolivette was key in the Rattlers victory as the senior scored the first 11 points in the third quarter to put the Panthers chances at a comeback win at near zero.

For Jolivette, the victory puts the Rattlers in a good spot before the district opener against Clemens on Friday.

“It’s good to get a win before we start district play,” Jolivette said. “To get our energy and mentality up [is important]. It’s good to have that when we start district play.”

Tip-off for San Marcos vs Clemens starts at 7 pm Friday night in Schertz.

