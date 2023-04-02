Rattlers dominate Rockets

It was another dominant performance by San Marcos as the Rattlers defeated the Converse Judson Rockets 10-0.

Heading into the game against one of the better pitchers in the district, Head Coach Bryan Webb knew their approach at the plate needed to change slightly.

“We knew coming into the game that Torres was really tough,” Webb said. “We hadn’t seen that kind of pitching in awhile so we knew that we had to be patient at the plate and pick away what we could. We squared away early and we knew all we had to do was get some base runners on.”

Aggressive base running and forcing walks turned out to be the game changer as the Rattlers stole nine and forced five walks.

“That is kinda our philosophy,” Webb said. “It’s hard to get 21 outs but when you have to get 24, 27 outs it makes it more difficult. Our goal is when they make a mistake, we have to make them pay for it. We stole some bases, bunted around and got some big hits which is who we are and our identity.”

One of the keys for the Rattlers success in the batting order has been a consistent lineup.

With the batting order in a solid place, the batters are able to know their role while understanding when to pick up their pace.

“Our lineup is set,” Webb said. “When the guy in front of them is not doing well, they have to pick up the slack and vice versa. The lineup has not been changed and it’s been set in stone for the last eight or nine games. They have continuity and chemistry. If somebody isn’t have their best night, someone else will.”

The consistency showed up in the fourth inning as San Marcos held a 2-0 lead.

After putting runners on the corners, a throwing error by Judson allowed Major Pellien to score to put the Rattlers up 3-0 and move the runner from first to third.

Aggressive base running following a walk allowed Stephen Wilder to score as San Marcos extended the lead at 4-0.

Gavin Gomez then broke the game open with a two-run RBI double as the Rattlers took a commanding 6-0 lead on route to the 10-0 win.

While the offense lit up the scoreboard, the San Marcos pitching staff remained on with another shutout performance.

Reagan Chomel took the mound for the Rattlers throwing five innings while allowing just two hits, no runs, two walks and throwing four strikeouts.

“The offense really helps me out,” Chomel said. “When they are scoring runs, we win … after that first inning, I told myself not to panic and we will get some help.”

In the first inning, the Rockets forced a leadoff walk and nabbed two straight singles.

However, the Rattlers forced a double play after the walk before converting the groundout to end the inning and keep Judson off the board.

“I love my middle infield,” Chomel said. “They can turn those plays like it’s nothing. We have one of the best defenses in the state.”

San Marcos returns to action Tuesday for a massive rivalry showdown with the New Braunfels Unicorns for control of the district lead.

First pitch is at 7 p.m.