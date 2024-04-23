Rattlers drop season finale to East Central

The Rattlers season came to an end last Friday as San Marcos lost to the East Central Hornets 4-1.

The loss eliminated San Marcos from playoff contention to give the Rattlers a 12-17 overall record but was an improvement from last season from their 6-22 record.

East Central jumped on the board in the first inning scoring on a fielder’s choice to take a 1-0 lead.

But the Rattlers responded in the top of the third inning.

Jocelyn Garcia hit a lead off triple to start the atbat before a sacrifice fly by Bryce Pinales scored Gracia tying the game at 1-1.

The Hornets responded in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With runners on second and third with two outs, East Central scored on a passed ball to retake the lead at 2-1.

The Hornets added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning when a single, combined with an error, allowed the runners to cross home plate giving East Central a 4-1 lead.

San Marcos was unable to generate any more runs as the Rattlers lost 4-1.

It was a pitcher’s duel in the circle with both teams allowing just three hits combined.

Pitcher Adelaida Sierra threw a one-hitter allowing no earned runs, two walks and striking out seven batters.

Garcia and Ava Serna managed the only base hits for the Rattlers on offense.

The Rattler defense had a rough night committing five errors in the game leading to all four runs being scored.

It was an up and down season for San Marcos this season.

The Rattlers not only doubled their win total from last season but also won major games against Austin Westlake and Hutto in non-district while also playing in a tournament at Disney World.

San Marcos also defeated both state ranked Clemens and East Central at home in the same week.

While not the season the Rattlers wanted, San Marcos will look to take the momentum they built up into next season.

