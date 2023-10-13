Rattlers face tough test against Cibolo Steele

San Marcos searches for their first win of the season when the Rattlers make the trip back to Lehnoff Stadium to face off with the top-ranked Cibolo Steele Knights.

The Rattlers head into the game with a 0-6 record , following a tough loss to Clemens in a 48-41 defeat– despite San Marcos outscoring the Buffaloes in the second half, 27-6.

The Knights come into the showdown with a district opening win over the New Braunfels Unicorns, 27-14.

Steele also enters the game with a 5-1 district record and ranked in the Texas High School AP Top 25 at No. 12.

The Knights have notched wins over San Antonio Brennan, Hutto, Midland Legacy and Birmingham (CA).

Steele’s lone loss came against Lake Travis in a hard fought 20-10 win for the Cavaliers. The Knights are lead by quarterback Chad Warner who is 89126 on passing attempts for 1,545 passing yards, along with 18 touchdown passes and only two interceptions.

One of Warner’s main targets is junior wide receiver Jalen Cooper who leads the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns caught with 28 catches for 695 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Royal Capell leads the team in receptions with 33 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns.

On the Knights rushing attack, Jonathan Hatton, Jr., leads Cibolo with 76 carries for 370 yards and eight touchdowns.

Junior Samuel Harris comes in second in rushing with 30 carries for 236 yards and four touchdowns.

San Marcos will also look for their first-ever win against Cibolo Steele as the Rattlers are 0-9 all time against the Knights since their first meeting back in 2008.

Kickoff for San Marcos- Cibolo Steele is set for today at 7:30 p.m. at Lehnoff Stadium in Schertz.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc