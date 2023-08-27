Rattlers fall to Hippos in offensive Shootout

San Marcos traveled to Hutto Memorial Stadium for their first match up of the 2023 football season against the Hippos.

The Rattlers fell 66-35 to Hutto in a shootout that passed the century mark in overall scoring.

In what became an offensive showcase for Hutto senior quarterback and Texas Tech commit Will Hammond, the Hippo offense moved at will throughout the first half. Hutto did incur a handful of self-enforced penalties that propelled a 92-yard San Marcos touchdown drive ending in an 8-yard score from senior running back Stefan Stennett — but the Hippos were able to respond every drive.

“I thought we were phenomenal on the offensive side of the ball,” acting head coach Kurtis Kloiber said. “They were moving the ball at will, getting the ball to Tony and I thought the running backs did a great job as well as the offensive line opening up holes. Coach (Brian) Hamilton did a phenomenal job calling it. We didn’t do a really good job in the two other phases of the game. I don’t think we did a really good job on the defensive side. … I knew we were going to have some match up problems in the secondary, especially with (Hammond). He can spin it pretty good.”

San Marcos started out going blow for blow with the Hippos. The Purple and White scored on the third play of their opening drive when senior quarterback Kutter Gage Webb and senior wide receiver Tony Diaz connected on a 68-yard touchdown pass to tie things up at seven-all after the Hippos scored in their first three plays in a similar fashion.

After that, it was off to the races for the Hippo offense. Hammond connected with receiver Alex Green on two deep touchdown passes in the first half, and also took matters into his own hands with multiple big scrambles on the ground including one that turned into a touchdown in the red zone.

San Marcos had a chance to cut the lead to 14 heading into halftime down 35-14, but Webb threw an interception trying to find Diaz outside the pocket. Hammond and the Hippos responded with another quick score before halftime to put Hutto up 42-14 at the break.

San Marcos came out with some fire to start the second half, moving the ball down the field before sophomore running back Colston Geese took a 43--yard run to the house.

Unfortunately for the Rattlers, sophomore Hutto running back Keilan Chaives responded with a 75-yard touchdown run of his own on the very next offensive snap to establish the Purple and White’s deficit.

“The bind was their offensive line and running back who were giving us run fits,” Kloiber said. “We were going to have some trouble with him throwing the ball anyways, so we were kind of playing layered coverage to help us out. Sometimes we did a good job of it, sometimes we got beat.”

The Rattlers’ explosive offensive start didn’t stop with their first drive. Webb and Diaz connected for the second time on a deep touchdown pass with Diaz making multiple defenders miss after the catch to get to the end zone moving the score to 49-28.

The scoring bonanza would only continue. Hutto once again scored on the very next play — this time on a forced fumble by the Rattlers after the catch that fell into Green’s hands with wide open space in front of him. Despite another one-play touchdown, San Marcos wouldn’t quit then either.

After another methodical drive down the field by the Hippos, the Purple and White got their first stop of the game with their back against the wall. The Rattlers stuffed a fourth and four within their own 10-yard line to force Hutto’s first turnover on downs of the game. The Purple and White would capitalize on the stop and drive to midfield before Webb and Diaz connected for their third touchdown pass of the game. Webb found Diaz over the top where he reeled it in with outstretched arms to cut the Hippo’s lead to 56-35.

Hammond and the Hippo offense’s success ensued throughout the fourth quarter as well. Hammond found another receiver over the top after the Hippos drove to midfield on the next drive to once again establish their hold on the scoreboard. That drive would end Hammond and the Hippo first team offense’s night with a 63-35 advantage.

Hutto would run out the clock for the rest of the game, but did get into field goal range and put three more points on the board.

San Marcos (0-1) will look onto their matchup with San Antonio Madison (1-0) at 7 p.m. at Heroes Stadium on Sept. 1. The Purple and White bested the Mavericks 3124 in overtime in last year’s contest at Toyota Rattler Stadium.

