Rattlers fall to Lake Travis in first district game

Head coach Lisa Mazur thought the match could’ve played out differently. Her team just needed to stay consistent from the start.

San Marcos began district play on Tuesday against Lake Travis inside San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium. The Rattlers were shut out by the Cavaliers, 5-0, in a tough match.

Lake Travis (9-0-1, 1-0 district) was quick to score and made their first goal within the first three minutes of the game. By halftime, the Cavs were up 4-0, leaving the Rattlers (3-2, 0-1 district) stunned.

“I think we were kind of shell-shocked at the beginning and we’d let those goals in early,” Mazur said. “If we can just not play in spurts and we can play an entire game, I know it’ll be tough because it was a very good team but, you know, may have been a little bit different.”

Lake Travis came out and scored again seven minutes into the second half, putting the visitors up 5-0.

“I knew they were going to be good all over the field, we had a game plan and just to not quit really,” Mazur said. “Now they were probably one of the top teams, but we’re gonna have to still play. I told them to keep their heads up, we got to play for a playoff spot.”

But Mazur thought the Rattlers played harder in the second half, despite the struggles in the first 40 minutes.

The Rattlers challenged the Cavs and did a better job of competing, communicating and defending the goal. Senior goalkeeper Jonas Perez had multiple saves on the night and played a major part in the defense.

“I’ve been coaching 25-plus years and that was a heck of a goalie display from him,” Mazur said. “He’s a senior, he sold out for his team.”

The Rattlers will take on the Austin Westlake Chaparrals on Friday, Jan. 29, at 7:45 p.m. at Chaparral Stadium. Mazur hopes that her team will step it up for the rest of district play after Tuesday night’s match.

“I want us to come out strong,” Mazur said. “We use the word compete, compete from the beginning. Bottom line.

“Now they’ll see that this is the level of play that they’re gonna have to step up to. I think now they know that they can’t take it, you know, not go hard the first half, they got to pick it up.”