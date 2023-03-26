Rattlers fall to New Braunfels Unicorns

San Marcos overcame an early deficit as the Rattler softball team fell to the New Braunfels Unicorns 7-2.

The Rattlers drop their overall record to 5-19 overall and are now 1-3 in district play.

After a scoreless first inning, the Unicorns put up the first points of the board taking advantage of a Rattlers walk and an error with an RBI single towards left field to give New Braunfels a 7-2 lead. New Braunfels then tacked on another run with a groundout toward the second baseman allowing the runner from third to score as the Unicorns went up 2-0.

The third inning saw New Braunfels take advantage of another Rattler error to advance the runner to third.

A sacrifice bunt allowed another run to score for the Unicorns as New Braunfels took a 3-0 lead.

But San Marcos refused to give in as the Rattlers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning.

A fielder’s choice by Emery Cisneros allowed the runner from third to score as San Marcos made it a 3-1 game.

In the sixth inning, the Unicorns took advantage of yet another Rattlers error as the throw on the sacrifice bunt missed its mark allowing both the runner and the batter to score as New Braunfels took a 5-1 lead.

San Marcos once again fought back as consecutive singles by Jessica DeLeon and Lina Alvarez put runners on first and second.

Following a strikeout, Pinales was hit by the pitch to load the bases with one out.

The Rattlers then took advantage of another hit batter as Zarah Gonzales took the HBP to score one run for San Marcos and cut the lead down to 5-2.

Though San Marcos threatened to score again with the bases loaded and two outs, the flyout towards center field kept the Rattlers off the board as New Braunfels held on to their 5-2 lead.

New Braunfels was able to add on to their lead as in the seventh inning taking advantage of a walk and a hit batter with two outs in the inning.

A line drive single towards center field was enough to score the runner from second as the Unicorns extended the lead at 6-2.

Two consecutive walks by New Braunfels allowed another run to score as the Unicorns enlarged their lead at 7-2.

Despite a chance to extend the lead, Adelaida Sierra was able to strikeout batter and stop the bleeding once more as the Rattlers came up to the plate. It was a good start for San Marcos as the Rattlers forced two walks with one out to put runners on first and second.

Despite allowing just three hits in the game, San Marcos was doomed by four errors which allowed five unearned runs to come across.

But the Unicorns were able to get the final two outs as New Braunfels came home with the win.

San Marcos looks to be back in the win column Tuesday night as the Rattlers go on the road to East Central to battle the Hornets.

First pitch is at 7 p.m.