Rattlers fall in pitchers duel to Vista Ridge

San Marcos back on the road this weekend at the Brenham Classic

San Marcos kicked off the 2024 season on the road as the Rattlers fell to the Cedar Park Vista Ridge Rangers 2-1.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Cathy Stoughton was still proud of the Rattlers' effort against a Vista Ridge team that beat San Marcos 12-1 last season.

“They played really well,” Stoughton said. “We faced a team that was really solid coming off of last year who went a couple of rounds deep in the playoffs and have two Division I [committed] pitchers.”

One of the key differences in the game compared to San Marcos’ last meeting with Vista Ridge was defense.

Starting pitcher Adelaida Sierra went the full seven innings allowing just three hits, six walks, one earned run and striking out eight batters.

With Sierra coming off an injury from last season, Stoughton was proud of the sophomore pitcher.

“She pitched really well,” Stoughton said. “She scattered three hits and walked six, which is one thing we need to improve on in the circle. Otherwise, she kept her composure and pitched out of jams with runners on base.”

Sierra was backed by the Rattlers' solid defensive play who only allowed one error, which came on a freak play at home plate when the throw from the outfield to the catcher was stopped by a ball that ricocheted off of the bat that was left on the ground by the batter to give the Rangers their first run of the game in the first inning.

“Our infield was really solid,” Stoughton said. “We defended the bunt well, and we made some good catches in the outfield.”

Despite the Rattlers stellar defensive efforts, it was the offense that fell behind.

San Marcos could only muster one run in the top of the sixth inning when Ava Serna hit a single towards the second baseman to allow Selena Silva to score to cut the lead down to 2-1.

The Rattlers were held to only three hits and struck out 15 times.

Despite San Marcos facing a pitcher committed to play at a Division I school, plate discipline for the Rattlers will be a key focus moving forward.

“The offense is what hurt us,” Stoughton said. “Granted we were facing a tough pitcher, but at the same time you cannot strike out 15 times. You have to find a way to put the ball in play. I felt like we were not adjusting to the plate with the pitches we were seeing as well as our feet, hands and timing. So that is something we worked on during practice this week.”

The road does not get any easier for the Rattlers as San Marcos makes the trip to Brenham to participate in the Brenham Classic.

San Marcos will take on both Splendora and Danbury on Thursday before press time.

Friday will see the Rattlers battle Hallettsville before two Saturday games against Caney Creek and Wylie Despite the tough non-district schedule, Stoughton is a firm believer in playing tougher competition in order to prepare for district.

“We are going to see some good softball,” Stoughton said. “Four of the six teams we are facing have been to the state tournament and one of them won the state championship last year. We came down to face some good teams. ... We need to show up with our A game every single time, but this is going to make us a better team going into district and playoffs.”

San Marcos will be back home Tuesday night as the Rattlers will take on the Lehman Lobos.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Rattler Softball Stadium.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc