Rattlers fall to Schertz Clemens in rough game

It was a rough night for San Marcos as the Rattlers fell to the Schertz Clemens Buffaloes 16-2.

San Marcos drops their overall record to 6-20 with a 2-4 district record.

It was a good start for San Marcos as Eliza Lozano kicked off the game with a leadoff double towards center field.

Following a sacrifice bunt, Lozano scored on a Ava Serna RBI double towards center field to give the Rattlers a 1-0 lead.

Serna advanced to third base following a passed ball before scoring on a groundout by Jessica De-Leon to give San Marcos a 2-0 lead.

Clemens answered back in the first inning following a Rattlers’ error and a single as a RBI double towards right field tied the game back up for the Buffaloes at 2-2.

Another Buffaloes single moved the runner to third and the hitter also moved to second to put Clemens in prime scoring position with runners on second and third with no outs.

Clemens then hit another RBI double to clear the bases as the Buffaloes took their first lead of the game at 4-2.

A RBI single scored the runner from second before a Kayli Saenz strikeout gave the Rattlers their first out of the game.

A second straight strikeout gave San Marcos two outs before the Buffaloes loaded the bases.

Clemens hit a two-out RBI single to score two runs before the Rattlers ended the inning as the Buffaloes held a 7-2 lead.

San Marcos was unable to generate any offense in the second inning falling in order 1-2-3 before Clemens struck again in the second with a two-out RBI single to extend the lead at 9-2.

The Rattlers fell in the third inning again striking out three times before the San Marcos defense responded with their own 1-2-3 inning to keep the Buffaloes off the scoreboard for the first time in the game.

Unable to generate runs in the fourth inning, Clemens loaded the bases with consecutive singles and a walk.

The Buffaloes were able to score all three runners with an RBI double to right field to clear the bases and give Clemens a commanding 12-2 lead.

A Clemens ground ball towards right field scored the runner from second before a pop up towards center field gave San Marcos their first out of the inning.

The Buffaloes tacked on three more runs before the Rattlers were able to get out of the inning as Clemens took a 16-2 lead.

San Marcos fell in order in the fifth inning as the game was called early due to the run rule as Clemens took home a 16-2 win.

The Rattlers look to get back in the win column this week as San Marcos hosts Converse Judson.

First pitch is at 7 p.m. Thursday in San Marcos.