RATTLERS HIT GRIDIRON

San Marcos officially kicks off the 2023 season, as the Rattlers begin fall two-day practices.

“We are really excited for fall camp to start,” Walsh said. “Our participation in our summer programs are at an all time high. The kids have put in the work and have seen the game.”

San Marcos returns six offensive starters and three defensive starters from last year’s team, who went 4-6 in the regular season.

One of the strengths for the Rattlers this season will be the offensive line, which returns several starters including recent LSU-commit Ory Williams and Brendon Jones.

“You want your offensive line to have good chemistry,” Walsh said. “Without question, Coach (Brian) Hamilton being the strength coach and offensive line coach, that this was going to naturally happen anyways. They have really bonded in the weight room and on the field while being really good football players.”

Also, returning for San Marcos is quarterback Kutter Gage Webb, who previously played wide receiver last season, and wide receiver Tony Diaz.

Diaz recorded 604 yards along with catching five touchdown passes for the Rattlers.

In his only start as quarterback filling in for an injured Isaiah DeLeon, Webb completed 13 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, in a thrilling 20-16 win over the East Central Hornets, to clinch a playoff berth.

“Kutter is a really good quarterback,” Walsh said. “He is a natural born leader being a coach’s son so we feel really strong about that position. … Tony Diaz is arguably going to be one of the best wide receivers in the district.”

Though the running back will be replacing some key starters from last year in Jaidon Brown and Jake Rodriguez Scholtz, San Marcos is re-loaded.

“The running back spot starts with Stetson Stennett,” Walsh said. “Guys like Colson Geesee, and Fabian Castaneda will get some work back there. … It will be more of a committee rather than leaning on just two guys.”

With the Rattler defense only returning just three starters from last year’s team, a successful offseason and spring practice has the other side of the ball ready to go.

“When you have been doing this for 29 years, you realize when you run a good program and the kids are bought in, there will always be kids waiting,” Walsh said. “Our defense had a good spring practice. We have a bunch of new names coming forward. We won’t know who to lean on to lead the defense until we get on the field.”

This year’s season will be quite different from previous years as the Rattlers are currently under a one-year postseason ban, handed down from the UIL State Executive Committee, following the San Marcos recruitment allegations from last year.

San Marcos is currently appealing the decision in the hopes of reversing the ban.

“We don’t talk about it because it has nothing to do with our kids,” Walsh said. “Our kids are here to play football and my job is to handle the outside stuff.”

San Marcos will scrimmage Laredo United South next Saturday at 7 p.m. in Jourdanton.

