Rattlers look to bounce back from tough week

It was a tough week for the Rattler softball team who dropped their Friday game against the Judson Rockets 9-2.

San Marcos falls to 1016 overall and 2-6 in district play.

After a scoreless first inning, senior catcher Jessica DeLeon belted a solo homer into left field giving the Rattlers a 1-0 lead.

But the lead didn’t last long as the Rockets scored nine unanswered runs to close out their at-bats to take a 9-1 lead.

Pitcher Adelaida Sierra tried to spark a comeback by hitting a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to make it a 9-2 game, but the Rattlers fell in order following the homer.

San Marcos managed only four hits with Jaelynn Perez leading the Rattler offense going 2-3 from the plate as well as the pair of home runs from DeLeon and Sierra.

The Rockets pelted the San Marcos defense with seven hits along with capitalizing on five Rattler fielding errors.

The loss puts San Marcos back two games behind a four way tie for second place between Clemens, Judson, New Braunfels and Steele putting the Rattlers in must win territory with the final two district games of the season this week.

San Marcos will be back home before press time against New Braunfels before a road trip against East Central on Friday.

The full game story of the San Marcos-New Braunfels softball will be available in Wednesday’s paper. cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc