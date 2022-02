The San Marcos boys’ basketball team will play in its first playoff game since 2018 on Tuesday. The Rattlers (27-9, 10-4 District 26-6A) will match up with Round Rock Westwood (29-5, 11-3 District 25-6A) at Austin High, tipping off at 7 p.m. The two teams faced off in the 2021-22 season opener on Nov. 15, with San Marcos taking a 69-61 road win.