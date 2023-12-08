Rattlers roll past Lockhart to improve to 10-4 for the season

San Marcos clinched their 10th win of the season as the Rattlers rolled past longtime rival Lockhart, defeating the Lions, 80-35.

Though Head Coach Dan Miller said he was happy with the win, San Marcos still has room for improvement as district play rapidly approaches.

“Lockhart did a good job in that first quarter,” Miller said. “They are wellcoached and did some good things. We have a way to go on our attention to detail. I’m satisfied with the result, but there were a lot of things we need to improve on. We had too many turnovers in the second half. The ball got a little sticky, so we have to keep improving every day. We have to keep that foot on the gas.”

Though the Lions kept the Rattlers on their toes early in the first quarter, San Marcos took a commanding lead at 14-5 to begin the game.

But a Lockhart 6-0 run, capped off by back-toback three-pointers, soon had the game back with one possession at 14-11.

The Rattlers slammed the door at any Lion comeback, as San Marcos had a 5-0 run that pushed the lead out to 19-11, as both teams entered the second quarter.

“We are working on trying to get off on fast starts,” Miller said. “It looked like it was going to be a game for a bit, but I thought we made some key plays in the first quarter trying to cushion that lead. Then we have to learn how to play with a lead. I thought we did an okay job, but not a great job.”

Lockhart never threatened to take the lead, following the first quarter as the Rattlers outscored the Lions 19-7 in the second period, taking a 38-18 lead heading into halftime.

The second half was all about the Rattlers who continued to roll.

The start of the fourth quarter saw San Marcos go on a 24-1 run, as the Rattlers took home the win at 80-35.

Leading the Rattlers in scoring was senior Zyair Jolivette with 29 points, followed by junior Josiah Hollmon with 18 and junior Cash Good with 12.

Hollmon completed the double-double for the night with 10 rebounds in the game.

The Rattlers continue their play today against Austin LASA at 7 p.m. in the Snake Pit.

