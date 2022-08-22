Rattlers scrimmage Laredo United South in Jourdanton

San Marcos finally got the taste of football back Friday evening.

The Rattlers traveled to Jourdanton and matched up with Laredo United South for the second-straight season in a scrimmage — a key part of both team’s preparation for the regular season. While head coach John Walsh isn’t the biggest fan of scrimmages overall, he sees the value in lining up against someone other than your teammates and playing live 11-on-11 snaps prior to the start of their schedule.

“You know, I’m not a big fan of scrimmages,” Walsh said. “They are a necessary evil because you want to get good work, but you want to be healthy for week one. The good thing is we came out 100-percent healthy and we got good work. I want to keep scrimmaging United, just because they come off the ball, they run a good outfit and they make us better each time. I think we got better last night.”

With 2022 being Walsh’s third year at the helm of the program, the Rattler offense has become even more comfortable in his scheme. The purple and white ended practice early multiple times throughout fall camp due to their depth of understanding the system.

“We started off (with) a few dead ball penalties, we had a sophomore out there that admitted he was a little shaky at first and jumped a little bit,” Walsh said. “But after the four dead ball penalties, they never stopped us. We moved the ball all night long and had some big plays. We had more explosive plays than we’ve had in the past. I was really pleased. We had a good (offensive) line (last year) but we didn’t win the line of scrimmage a lot. In the scrimmage (with United South) we won the line of scrimmage so that’s a good sign.”

San Marcos’ defense didn’t have the same success that the offense had, but they were also missing a key component of their game plan — the game plan itself. The defense had focused on getting a head start on Hutto, the first opponent that will show up on the Rattlers’ record this season.

“I was not worried. I didn’t like the fact that we gave up some big runs — I don’t mind giving up some big passes — but (we can’t) give up big runs, and we did that last night. We watched the film and the kids recognized where they had some alignment issues and weren’t sound, so we’ll game plan for Hutto like we’ve been already and I think we’ll be a lot better on that side of the ball.”

The Rattlers will open their season at home against Hutto inside Toyota Rattler Stadium Friday at 7:30 p.m. The purple and white have yet to win a season opener under Walsh, and they’ll be looking to do so in year three.