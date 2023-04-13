Rattlers seal playoff spot against Hornets

San Marcos’ winning streak reached nine games as the Rattlers produced a shutout victory over the East Central Hornets to clinch a playoff berth.

That was the main focus for Head Coach Bryan Webb as the Rattlers now have consecutive playoff berths for the first time since the 2018 and 2017 seasons.

“We knew coming into tonight that we could clinch our ticket,” Webb said. “Just like I told them, the first goal is to clinch a playoff spot before you start working up.”

San Marcos pounced on East Central from the start as two base hits from starting pitcher Gavin Gomez and shortstop Kutter Gage Webb along with a walk by outfielder Reagan Chomel loaded the bases for the Rattlers with one out.

Outfielder Major Pillien and first baseman Stephen Wilder both forced a walk to score two runs for Rattlers as they went up 2-0.

A sacrifice fly by outfielder Ryan Hix scored another run for San Marcos before the Rattlers loaded the bases again and scored on a passed ball to take a 4-0 lead.

Catcher Sunray Estrada broke the game open as his bloop single scored two more runs as San Marcos took a commanding 6-0 lead.

“I was pleased with how we came out,” Webb said. “We started swinging the bat and we were disciplined at the plate which allowed us to put up six runs in the first inning I wasn’t pleased that we took the foot off the gas pedal and started cruising but we got warmed up back later in the game.”

For the Rattlers, the focus on the plate was about plate discipline, bunting, and base running which has been their MO for the majority of the season.

“Anytime you put six runs in the first inning it’s huge,” Webb said. “We did our bunt game, hit and run game so it was good to see the top of the order get on. People our now worried about our bunt game that they have to change their defense up. We were patient at the plate which forced them to get into their bullpen early. That is our entire focus to get the starting pitcher out and make them go to their bullpen. We saw three of their guys tonight and now we are going to see their ace on Friday.”

On the defensive side, starting pitcher Gomez was dominant on the mound, throwing five innings and allowing just three hits, two walks, no runs while striking out four batters.

Ripp Mendez Soto closed out the sixth inning for San Marcos throwing three strikeouts to close out the game.

With Gomez taking the mound, Webb wanted to see how far his senior pitcher could last.

“It’s been two weeks since he (Gomez) had thrown so we wanted to push him tonight,” Webb said. “He had to find some spots and find the breaking ball a little bit but he was a little bit rusty. He found it about the fourth inning where he got his pitches to fall. We are trying to be smart with our pitching staff by having them be fresh and sharp as we head into the stretch. We have five ballgames left so he about where we want him to be. We don’t need anyone throwing 110 pitches right now but if need he could have. It’s good to see him on the mound.”

Since losing to East Central to start district play, the Rattlers have been on roll winning 13 out of their last 14 games.

It was a major turning point for Webb and his team as defeat saw San Marcos evolve into the dominant team they are today.

“We were pressing over there,” Webb said. “We got humbled over there because we were reading the press clippings, and reading how everyone was picking us to win the district. But really we hadn’t found our identity yet. We didn’t know who we were and we went over there thinking we were hot stuff. They punched us right in the mouth, we made a ton of mistakes, they didn’t and we got beat plain and simple.”

San Marcos returns to play Friday night as they go on the road for the final game against the Hornets.

First pitch is at 7 p.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter@ColtomBMc