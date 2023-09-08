Rattlers seek first win of season against Thunderbirds

San Marcos is aiming for their first win of the season as the Rattlers host the San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds in the first home game of the year.

The game will also see the return of Head Coach John Walsh back to the sidelines.

Walsh was currently serving a five-game suspension, handed down by the UIL State Executive Committee for allegations of recruiting done by San Marcos.

“It was good to be back at practice again,” Walsh said. “Being involved in the decisions that need to take place or doing what the Rattlers need when it comes to football.”

San Marcos comes into the game following a road loss to San Antonio Madison.

Despite holding a 28-14 lead at halftime, the Mavericks scored 35 unanswered points en route to a 49-28 loss for San Marcos.

“ The first half I was extremely pleased with how we played the run,” Walsh said. “I knew the quarterback was going to be a problem when he got out of system because he could scramble really good. ... Then in the second half nothing went right.”

Wagner is also coming off of a loss, as the Thunderbirds were defeated by the Dripping Springs Tigers 35-14.

Heading into their showdown with the Thunderbirds, Walsh talked about the unique offense scheme Wagner runs.

“Offensively they have really good backs,” Walsh said. “They run a triple option, double slot attack which is highly unconventional. Almost like how the Academies at the college [level] run their offense. They run it really well and they are well coached.”

Walsh also complimented the Wagner defense as they previously held down the high-powered Liberty Hill Panthers.

“Defensively, Wagner held Liberty Hill to 17 points,” Walsh said. “Then Liberty Hill scored 82 points on Hutto.”

With the Rattlers at home for the first time this season, Walsh noted the significance of starting off right.

“ The home opener is always important,” Walsh said. “We have great fans here in Rattler Nation. It is always important that you capture the fans. ... We have had a really good week and we hope to entertain the crowd.”

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Rattler Stadium.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc