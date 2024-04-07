Rattlers send athletes to Area Track Meet

The San Marcos Track and Field team will send nine individual athletes and one relay team to the Area Track Meet following the completion of the District 27 Track Meet.

On the boys side, six athletes will present San Marcos at the Area Meet all winning medals.

In the Men’s 1,600 Meter Run, the Rattlers swept the medal stand going 1-2-3.

Freshman Tucker Jones took home the gold with a time of 4:33..56 followed by junior Connor McGlothlin with a time of 4:35.37. Adrian Rangel won the bronze with a time of 4:35.62.

Junior David Vasquez finished second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.44. Vasquez qualified for the Regional Meet last year.

The High Jump duo of Rowdy Proctor and David Coffman will also qualify for the Area Meet. Both Proctor and Coffman qualified with jumps of 6 ft.

On the girls team, six track athletes will advance to the Area Meet.

Freshman Nellie Mauritz- Barboza won the gold medal in pole vault with a vault of 11-3, which broke the school record.

Barboza also qualified on the 1,600 meter relay team along with Azariah Fennell, Sarahi Cante and Julissa Mora-Moya with a time of 4:04.62 to take fourth place.

Freshman Eleanor Smith took third place in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:37.78.

Sophomore Aaralyn Julian took third place in 800 meter run with a time of 2:21.65 The Area Track Meet will take place April 10 at Heroes Stadium.

The track meet will include the top four finishers from District 27 and District 28.

The top four of each event will then advance to the 6A Region IV Track Meet April 19-20.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc