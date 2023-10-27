Rattlers square off against Unicorns in 69th meeting

San Marcos will reunite with one of their oldest rivals as the Rattlers make the short trip into Comal County to face off with the New Braunfels Unicorns.

The Rattlers head into tonight’s showdown with a 0-8 record, coming off a 48-16 loss to Converse Judson.

Meanwhile, the Unicorns are 4-4 coming off a 2OT win over the Schertz Clemens Buffaloes, 32-30.

New Braunfels other three victories come against Seguin, Brenham and East Central , while their defeats come against Denton Ryan, New Braunfels Canyon, Pflugerville Weiss and Cibolo Steele.

In last year’s showdown, both San Marcos and New Braunfels were deadlocked at 10-10 heading into the second half, before the Unicorns scored 28 unanswered points, to win 38-10.

New Braunfels’ scoring spree was speared by a controversial call in the third quarter as the Unicorns led 17-10.

Following the Unicorns’ touchdown, San Marcos drove all the way down into the redzone.

On the next play, the Rattlers appeared to have crossed the goal line before the ball came loose, but it wasn’t called a touchdown.

The play ended in a 99-yard fumble recovery, returned back for a touchdown, to give New Braunfels a 24-10 lead.

This will be the 69th all -time meeting between San Marcos and New Braunfels, with the Unicorns leading the series at 35-33.

New Braunfels is San Marcos' third most played opponent, behind Seguin and Lockhart.

The first-ever meeting between the Rattlers and the Unicorns took place in 1922, when San Marcos won 58-0 over New Braunfels.

The 101-year-old rivalry was played consecutively from 1935-1979 and currently, has been played non-stop from 2012 to present.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Unicorn Stadium.

