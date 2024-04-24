The Rattlers stretch before the start of spring practice. San Marcos look to improve from last season’s 0-10 record.
Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
Head Coach John Walsh talks to his players during spring practice.
Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
The Rattlers go through offensive drills during spring practice. San Marcos will look to replace some key starters on offense.
Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
Rattlers start spring practice
San Marcos is back on the gridiron for the start of spring practice in preparation for the 2024 season.
The Rattlers are coming off an 0-10 season from 2023 and will look to snap an 11-game losing streak heading into the fall.
San Marcos will also have to replace several key starters from last year’s squad including quarterback Kutter Gage Webb, wide receiver/defensive Tony Diaz, offensive lineman Brendan Jones and offensive lineman Ory Williams.
The Rattlers will practice through the month of April and into May ending with the annual Purple & White Spring Game Thursday May 16th at 6:30 p.m.
