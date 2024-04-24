Rattlers start spring practice

San Marcos is back on the gridiron for the start of spring practice in preparation for the 2024 season.

The Rattlers are coming off an 0-10 season from 2023 and will look to snap an 11-game losing streak heading into the fall.

San Marcos will also have to replace several key starters from last year’s squad including quarterback Kutter Gage Webb, wide receiver/defensive Tony Diaz, offensive lineman Brendan Jones and offensive lineman Ory Williams.

The Rattlers will practice through the month of April and into May ending with the annual Purple & White Spring Game Thursday May 16th at 6:30 p.m.

