Rattlers sweep Schertz Clemens in run-rule win

It was a bounce-back game for San Marcos as the Rattlers defeated the Schertz-Clemens Buffaloes 11-1.

After a tough loss to East Central last Friday night, the practices leading up to the game was a chance for both shortstop Kutter Gage Webb and the San Marcos baseball team to gain their edge back.

“When we went to East Central, I felt like we got humbled,” Kutter Gage Webb said. “It was bad from the start and we saw it coming. In those Saturday and Monday practices, I saw we had that look in our eye again and that we are a district championship winning team.”

The 11-1 result was exactly what Head Coach Bryan Webb needed to see from his team.

“They responded,” Webb said. “I sent them a message today that bad teams have no leadership, good teams are coaches led, and great teams are players led. Our guys led today and it was awesome.”

One of the reasons Webb believed the team was going to have a bounce back performance was due the practices the Rattlers had during the lead up to the game.

“Our Saturday practice was probably the most intense one we had,” Webb said. “It was more of a mental meeting having to regroup, refocus and figure out what went wrong. They showed up on time and ready to go. When they did that, I knew they felt what happened. We had some great energy on Monday’s practice and that was when I knew Schertz Clemens was going to be in trouble.”

Webb credits their workouts during the offseason for the team’s ability to bounce back from a defeat.

“That is what our offseason is about,” Webb said. “It’s about handling adversity. Not everything is going to go perfect and you have to deal with things on the field when everything isn’t going your way. … We figured out our mistakes last game and tonight we didn’t have any.”

The Rattlers kicked things off in the first inning as Kutter Gage Webb ripped a two-run RBI triple down while scoring on the throw to give San Marcos a 2-0 lead.

Being one of the leaders on the team, Kutter Gage Webb’s ability to be a spark plug helps the Rattlers feed off one another.

“It was big,” Kutter Gage Webb said. “All these guys follow me being the coach’s kid. When I’m going, everyone else is going but when I’m down, everyone else is down so I try to stay right in the middle.”

Despite Clemens gaining a run back in the top of the third inning, the Rattlers struck back with following a walk by Kutter Gage Webb as Reagan Chomel hit a RBI to put San Marcos back up 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning.

Chomel then scored on a wild pitch to give San Marcos a 4-1 lead before the final out.

During the fourth inning, San Marcos loaded the bases up with no outs with a walk by Ryan Hix, a double by Dylan Nunez, and a HBP by Sunray Estrada.

Gavin Gomez proceeded to bring home two runs for the Rattlers with a RBI double to give San Marcos a 6-1 advantage.

After a sac fly by Dallas Calderon, Kutter Gage Webb then hit into the fielder’'s choice to score Gomez as San Marcos took a commanding 8-1 lead.

The Rattlers tacked on another run in the fifth inning a RBI double by M Duenez extended the lead out to 9-1.

San Marcos achieved the mercy rule win after back to back walks when Stephen Wilder hit a two-run RBI single into center field to score both runners and give the Rattlers the 11-1 win.

The Rattlers return to play this Friday as they host the Cibolo Steele Knights for another important district showdown in San Marcos’ quest for a district championship.

First pitch is at 7 p.m. in San Marcos.

