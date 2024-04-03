Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Reagan Chomel delivers the pitch in the Rattlers last home game against Judson. San Marcos swept the two-game series against the Rockets.
Daily Record Photo by Gerald Castillo

Rattlers win series against the Rockets

Wed, 04/03/2024 - 12:00am
SMHS BASEBALL
Colton Mcwilliams
Wednesday, April 3, 2024

San Marcos defeated the Converse Judson Rockets 12-0 to sweep the two game weekly series.

The Rattlers improved their overall record to 19-4 overall with a 5-2 district record. San Marcos is currently tied for second in district with Clemens and are one game behind archrival New Braunfels for first place.

San Marcos jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Judson in the first inning following a Rockets throwing error and a RBI double by Dylan Nunez.

The Rattlers looked to do more damage in their next at-bat.

With runners on first and third with two outs, Elijah Ramirez stole home on the passed ball to put the Rattlers up 3-0 Tony Diaz extended the lead to 4-0 with a ground ball RBI single towards third base to give San Marcos a 4-0 lead.

Kutter Gage Webb scored Diaz, who stole second base, on an RBI single into right field to make it a 5-0 Rattler lead.

Webb added another run in the top of the fifth by taking home on another Rockets error to extend the lead 6-0.

San Marcos once again looked to do more damage in the top of the sixth. The Rattlers loaded the bases with no outs following a Colson Geese single, a Jack Vasquez single and a Landon Munoz walk.

With one out, Ramirez connected with a RBI single in center field to score Geese at third, extending the lead to 7-0.

Diaz followed up Ramirez with an RBI single into left field to score pinch runner Nate Velasquez for a 8-0 lead and load up the bases once more.

Webb added the Rattlers third straight RBI single to score Munoz, pushing the lead to 9-0.

Reagan Chomel made it four in a row for the Rattlers with an RBI single into left field as the lead extended to 10-0.

Diaz scored on a wild pitch to make it 11-0 before a sac fly by Nunez tacked on the final run of the game at 12-0.

San Marcos will take on New Braunfels in the two game series this week.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc

