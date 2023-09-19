Rattlers XC place in Top Five at Hays Invitational

It was a successful weekend for the San Marcos Cross Country program as both varsity teams placed in the top five in the team standings at the Hays Invitational.

For the Lady Rattlers, freshman Elanor Smith placed third overall with a time of 20:08.0 Behind Smith for San Marcos was junior Alexandria Smith who placed sixth overall with a time of 20:35.0.

Rounding out the top five for the Lady Rattlers were Aaralyn Julian placing 30th with a time of 22:10, junior Grace Hernandez who placed 61st, with a time of 23:52 and sophomore Rowena Brown who placed 64th with a time of 23:58.

As a team, the Lady Rattlers placed fourth overall behind Dripping Springs, Liberty Hill and Buda Johnson.

For the Rattlers, junior Conner McGlothlin placed 8th overall with a time of 17:08.0 Behind McGlothlin was freshman Tucker Jones who placed 17th overall with a time of 17:46.0 Rounding out the top five finishers is freshman Adrian Rangel who placed 22nd with a time of 17:58.0, senior Adrian Castanon Jr. who placed 23rd with a time of 17:58.0 and senior Marcos Morales who placed 33rd with a time of 18:16.0 Overall, the Rattlers placed fourth as a team behind Buda Johnson, Smithson Valley and Liberty Hill.

San Marcos will continue their meet schedule next Saturday when the Rattlers will make the trip out to Round Rock to run at the Hoka One-One-McNeil Invitational at Old Settlers Park.

